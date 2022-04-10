Reviewing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NovaGold Resources and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 13.00%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -60.85 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$7.55 million ($0.04) -23.23

NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entrée Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -98.96%

Summary

Entrée Resources beats NovaGold Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

