Reviewing Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $1.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hannover Rück pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hannover Rück and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Rück $30.87 billion N/A $1.46 billion $6.04 13.57 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.08 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hannover Rück and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Rück 1 4 5 0 2.40 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hannover Rück currently has a consensus price target of $181.74, indicating a potential upside of 121.72%. Given Hannover Rück’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Rück and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Rück 4.72% 10.15% 1.54% Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hannover Rück beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

