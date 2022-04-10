RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,119. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

