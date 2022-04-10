RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,267,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,657. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

