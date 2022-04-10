RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.83.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $311.69. 3,024,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,780. The company has a market capitalization of $296.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

