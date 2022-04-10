RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $82.69. 845,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,922. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

