RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.51. The company had a trading volume of 830,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,941. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.86 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

