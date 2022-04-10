RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,391 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after purchasing an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.