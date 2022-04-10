RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after buying an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 79.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 387,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,857,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,552. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

