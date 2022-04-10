RFG Advisory LLC Has $343,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $110,090.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,554,817. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.17. 3,897,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,745. The company has a market cap of $195.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.45, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

