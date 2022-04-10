RFG Advisory LLC Has $376,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,963.8% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $144.17 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.