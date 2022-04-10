RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,816.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 776,582 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 751,195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.10. 6,793,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,651. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

