RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after buying an additional 755,745 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after buying an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $237,673,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $262,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

TMO traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $608.86. 1,629,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $599.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

