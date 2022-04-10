RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,299 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 7,765,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,127,030. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.