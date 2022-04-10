RFG Advisory LLC Sells 127 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.