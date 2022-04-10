RFG Advisory LLC Sells 358 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $16.05 on Friday, hitting $587.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,821. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

