Rio2 (CVE:ATM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Rio2 Limited (CVE:ATM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.68. Rio2 shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68.
About Rio2 (CVE:ATM)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.