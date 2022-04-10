RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$26.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

RIOCF opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

