Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 2,341 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,683,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.83. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

