Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $480.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $391.28 and a 1 year high of $490.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.36.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

