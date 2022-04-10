Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,434 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ball by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

