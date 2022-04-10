Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aravt Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% in the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

NYSE:MTN opened at $244.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.03. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

