Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of WPC opened at $82.69 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

