Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.38% of Employers worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 22.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 221,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Employers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

EIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

