Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,448 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.0% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.59.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.