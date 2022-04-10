Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,347 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in PPL by 371.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in PPL by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

