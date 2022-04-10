Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,512 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,845 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Capital World Investors raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,279,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS opened at $35.95 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.