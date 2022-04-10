Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WSO opened at $300.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.