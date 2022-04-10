Robert W. Baird Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $105.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $101.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.46. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -291.29 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,842,000 after acquiring an additional 120,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

