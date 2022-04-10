Robert W. Baird Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.03.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.54.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in CrowdStrike by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in CrowdStrike by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CrowdStrike by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.