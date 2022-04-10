Rogers Communications Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $58.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $168,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $67,140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

