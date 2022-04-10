Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after buying an additional 250,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,106,000 after buying an additional 162,358 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $169,489,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,983,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $114.74 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average is $208.91.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.04.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

