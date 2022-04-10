Ronald E. F. Codd Sells 20,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VEEV stock opened at $196.36 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

