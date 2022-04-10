Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €14.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.38) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.37) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.21) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.76 ($17.32).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.81 ($15.17) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. ENI has a twelve month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($16.27).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

