Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$5.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROOT. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, January 17th. boosted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.93.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots stock opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.14. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.