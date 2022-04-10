Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.67.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Chatham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $12,174,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 234,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 207,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.