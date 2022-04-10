Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,415,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $362,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.70. 630,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,687. The company has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

