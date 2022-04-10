RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 3.3%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.28. 6,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,997,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on RES. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 82,480 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in RPC by 17.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in RPC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 143,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in RPC during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the third quarter worth about $414,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

