RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of RPM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 671,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,136. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

