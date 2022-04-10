Rune Price Hits $82.58 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Rune has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for $82.58 or 0.00192685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00046246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.08 or 0.07653472 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.15 or 0.99913197 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.