Rupee One Day Volume Hits $565.00 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Rupee has a market cap of $338,746.25 and $565.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 129.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023906 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.