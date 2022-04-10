Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

RSI stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $130.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

