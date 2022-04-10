Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,142 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 319.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $106.26 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

