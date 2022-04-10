Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 360,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,112 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 336,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 107,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 313,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

