Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,995 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 8,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKX opened at $37.81 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

