Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,670 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

