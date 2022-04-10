Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 407 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Cimpress worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,091,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $3,342,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $122.30.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

