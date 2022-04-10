Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 720 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $78.39 and a one year high of $97.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.