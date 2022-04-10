Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Endo International worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Endo International by 50.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Endo International in the third quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ENDP opened at $2.55 on Friday. Endo International plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $595.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Endo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

