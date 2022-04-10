SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 801,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,792. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

